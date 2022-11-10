Images of two men suspected of robbery and assault in the East Village on Oct. 14, 2022. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN DIEGO — Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.

The incident occurred Oct. 14 around 10:53 p.m. in the 1100 block of J Street, when three men got into an argument with two other men, San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday. The argument turned physical as the three men punched and then kicked two of the victims in the face while they were on the ground, causing them to both lose consciousness.

A 60-year-old man intervened to try and stop the fight, but the attackers punched him in the head and he fell to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete, according to Crime Stoppers. One of the attackers then stole a cell phone from another person at the scene attempting to call 911.

Police confirmed all three victims suffered numerous injuries, including a skull fracture, broken nose and broken orbital.



Attacker #1: He is described as a Black male, 25 to 30-years-old, tall, thin build, afro

hairstyle, wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and white shoes with a black stripe on

them.

An image of attacker #1 suspected of assault in East Village on Oct. 14, 2022.

Attacker #2: He is described as a Black male, 25 to 30-years-old, tall, thin build, wearing a

black T-shirt, gray jeans and black shoes.



Attacker #3: He is described as a Black male, light complexion, approximately 30-years-old,

tall, heavy build, full beard, wearing a tan Padres “Tony Gwynn” jersey, black pants

and white shoes.

An image of attacker #3 suspected of assault in East Village on Oct. 14, 2022

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9531 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to

an arrest in the case.