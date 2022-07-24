SAN DIEGO — A shooting left three men wounded outside a party at a San Diego home Saturday night, police said, and investigators are looking into whether there was a shootout.

Residents called about gunfire on Beech Street, just north of state Route 94 in the Ridgeview-Webster Area, around 10:40 p.m., San Diego police said in a news release. Partygoers heard the shots and ran outside to find three men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn.

Paramedics took all three men, aged 22, 33 and 37, to the hospital for treatment, according to police. All three were expected to survive their wounds.

Officers shut down the block to interview witnesses and search for evidence.

They found multiple shell casings in the street, a police watch commander said, and it appeared that more than one type of weapon was used in the shooting. Investigators called around to local hospitals to see if any other people were shot — potentially from a group that attacked the men.

However, it was too soon to say for certain whether both sides opened fire, police said.

Authorities did not provide a detailed description of the shooter or shooters. The department’s gangs unit will lead the investigation.

The shooting was one of at least three that happened in the city of San Diego late Saturday or early Sunday morning. In Linda Vista, a man was shot and killed around 5 a.m., according to police.

And in the College Area, a man got shot at an apartment complex around 2 a.m. The extent of his injuries, and what led up to the shooting, remained unclear Sunday morning. A large group of people poured into the street as officers investigated.