SAN DIEGO — Three teens have been taken into police custody in connection to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores across San Diego.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said officers made a traffic stop connected to the ongoing investigation on Friday, Dec. 15. At that time, two 16-year-old males and a 14-year-old male were arrested.

According to police, the juveniles were connected to at least six robbery cases in San Diego. One of the suspects was also wanted in connection to a recent delivery driver robbery series.

Lt. Sharki confirmed officers recovered three firearms during the stop, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. At least one of these firearms was reported to be a ghost gun that had no serial number.

All three suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall. Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

An investigation into these robbery cases remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Robbery Unit or they can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.