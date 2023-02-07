SAN DIEGO — Three local dogs are making their way to the Big Game: Puppy Bowl XIX.

Erin, a terrier mix from the San Diego Humane Society, and two brothers, Dachshund-blends Carlos and Crocket of the Helen Woodward Animal Center, will be competing for a “Lombarky” trophy on Team Fluff during the event, animal officials said.

Erin, who will be donning her blue handkerchief collar, will become the Humane Society’s first pup to represent the organization in the Puppy Bowl.

“Erin came in to San Diego Humane Society as a stray in July of 2022, at just 10 weeks. She was found by a good Samaritan in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood all by herself, without a collar or a microchip. She was adopted just a week later, and is now living her best life with a family in Milwaukee, WI,” SDHS said in the news release.

Meanwhile, Carlos and Crocket are part of a line of dogs that have represented Helen Woodward Animal Center since 2019.

“Viewers will want to check out Carlos’ game face with a swoon-worthy underbite, while Crocket’s adorable mask features deep dark eyes and the most boopable nose,” HWAC said.



Be sure to tune in to Puppy Bowl XIX, which is set to air this Sunday at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet.