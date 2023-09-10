SAN DIEGO — Three design concepts for the brand-new Ocean Beach Pier were unveiled on Saturday, offering San Diegans a first glimpse into the future of the storied landmark after workshops for its renovation began months ago.

The Ocean Beach Pier has served as the go-to fishing spot and lookout point for the San Diego coastline for over half a century.

However, the pier’s age comes with damage and deterioration. By 2018, it was determined that the structure had reached the end of its service life.

Instead of renovating the existing pier, city officials decided that building a potential replacement — a project named the “Ocean Beach Pier Renewal” — would be the best, most cost-effective option.

Over the last six months, San Diego officials have sought public input about what features the new pier should have, working with local architecture firms to translate the preliminary designs shown Saturday.

Each option presented Saturday can be found below, including renderings and a description of what the structure would feature.

1. “The Squint Test”

The first option for the new Ocean Beach Pier is called “The Squint Test.” According to city officials, the structure would utilize the current pier’s layout, but would include some changes. “The Squint Test” would have a widened the boardwalk, an added fishing deck around a reconstructed café and an additional deck south of the new building. The design would also have updated restrooms, potential retail space and/or a community room.

According to the city, the design is called “The Squint Test” because the concept “explores placemaking and activation strategies that have been thoughtfully located to minimize their visibility and retain the historic and iconic silhouette of the pier as seen from land.”

A concept design of “The Squint Test.” (City of San Diego)

2. “The Remora”

The second option for the renewed pier is nicknamed “The Remora.” City officials say it’s inspired by the “symbiotic relationship between the Remora fish and the sharks that they attach themselves to.” The original layout and design of the pier is highlighted with the design, according to San Diego, featuring additions that celebrate the unique coastal experiences and activities central to the Ocean Beach community.

“The Remora” would feature a shaded surfer lounge area, an enhanced junior lifeguard jump platform, an expanded deck for outdoor dining at the reconstructed historic café, integrated fishing amenities and an expanded plaza with a small retail pavilion.

A concept design of “The Remora.” (City of San Diego)

3. “The Braid”

The final option for the new Ocean Beach pier is called “The Braid” — a reference to its take on the concept of the long, linear pier. Instead of the single boardwalk, the design would rework the pier into a series of separate but interconnected pathways. Along the normal walking path, “The Braid” would include viewing experiences both above and below the pier’s elevation. It will also feature potential retail, dining and community spaces, lowered fishing areas, enhanced restrooms and a curvilinear layout to the arms on the west end to increase the piers length.

This design would “provide visitors with a unique and distinct ocean experience compared to other piers across Southern California,” city officials say.

A concept design of “The Braid.” (City of San Diego)

San Diegans are encouraged to share their thoughts on the three options by participating in an online survey that will help shape the final design. The survey will be open until Oct. 9.

“We are excited to share some of the possibilities,” Strategic Capital Projects assistant director Elif Cetin said in a release. “This effort doesn’t stop here. We need San Diegans to let us know what they like and don’t like about these concepts, as their continued input will shape the final design concept that may end up becoming the next iconic structure in Ocean Beach.”

According to the city, the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project is currently in the preliminary engineering and planning phase. The project still needs to go through other phases, including California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act permitting, other regional agency permitting, design and construction.

A detailed project schedule will be prepared after the preferred design concept is completed.

About $8.4 million in state funding has been designated for the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, officials said. The city will also pursue other state and federal grants.