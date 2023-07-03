OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three suspects were arrested Sunday after a police standoff in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

Officers first responded to Harbor Drive and North Pacific Street around 4:06 p.m. in search of a suspect who police say brandished a firearm at another motorist on Interstate 5 just north of Oceanside, Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Law enforcement were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in the 1300 block of North Harbor Drive, which was occupied by three people and several dogs, according to police.

The three suspects, believed to be armed, became uncooperative when they exited the vehicle, forcing police to call for additional officers to assist to keep beachgoers around the scene safe, Atenza said.

Nearly fifty minutes later, officers were able to take the three suspects into custody while the dogs were placed in the care of the Humane Society, police said. One officer suffered minor injuries after being bitten by one suspect.

Police did not find a firearm in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on unknown charges, according to Atenza. Dalia Salgado, 30, was booked on suspicion of mayhem and resisting arrest while Angel Roybal, 36, was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.



Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Oceanside Police

at (760) 435-4900.