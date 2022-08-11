SAN DIEGO — Three people suspected of operating and maintaining an illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service as well as a Butane Honey Oil laboratory were arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Michael Haido, 25, Alyssa Deane, 23, Christopher Elias, 35, were booked into jail on suspicion of health and safety violations, operating and maintaining a drug house, operating a BHO lab, possession of cannabis for sale, transportation of cannabis and other revenue and tax evasion charges, Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department stated in a release.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit responded to a complaint of an illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service, when they saw three individuals loading suspected narcotics into a rented U-Haul truck, police said. The three suspects were then detained by the unit.

Authorities seized more than 212 pounds of unapproved loose cannabis, more than 5,000 concentrates, nearly 3,900 edibles and more than $53,000 from the U-Haul truck, Sharki confirmed.

Two apartments were also searched in the 600 block of 11th Avenue in downtown San Diego, resulting in the discovery of more than $700,000 believed to be proceeds from the illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service, the SDPD official said.