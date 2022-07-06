SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is warning Americans about the threat of new gang violence in Tijuana after a drug kingpin was recently arrested.

The threat is sure to discourage some people from traveling across the border this summer while others say they still plan to go.

“The warning will deter people. It really will. People will think twice and say, ‘maybe I’ll go some place else’,” travel agent Bobbie Findlay said.

Cross-border travelers might want to rethink their summer plans.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is warning Americans about increased rival cartel violence in Tijuana and Rosarito.

“It will really hurt the business of our neighbors. It really will. The economy will go down,” Findlay said.

U.S. citizens are being told to expect a greater presence of Mexican law enforcement after the arrest of a prominent cartel leader over the weekend.

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana issued a level three warning, which means travelers should reconsider going to Baja California.

“To me it means, and to them, escalated violence, escalated beware, be aware of the surroundings around you because there is increased confrontation,” Findlay said.

But other travelers say that won’t stop them from heading to Mexico.

“If you’re able to come in here and you’re modest and you’re responsible. You’re friendly to the people that are here in the country that is hosting, you do come here,” traveler Ali Baba said.

Travel Agent Bobbie Findlay expects 20% of her clients who would typical cross the border to reschedule or reroute their vacation plans.

“But if you’re the type of person that has anxiety, that you know tend to be a little bit flashy, they’re looking for a kind of fast lane kind of experience here, then I would stay away,” Baba said.

The warning was issued July 4, but there is no word on when or if the threat level will be lowered.