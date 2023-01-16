SAN DIEGO — A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The outages come after heavy rain and winds made its way through the area over the weekend into Monday, causing downed power lines and trees and flooding.

At the moment, SDG&E has reported the following communities without power:

Coronado/ Coronado Cays: 8,835 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Center City/ Balboa Park/ Golden Hills: 976 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

Mission Bay/ Pacific Beach: 111 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Encinitas/ Cardiff-By-The-Sea/ Olivenhain: 96 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Logan Heights/ Mountain View/ Lincoln Park: 1,335 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Bonita: 2,917 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Clairemont/ Bay Park/ Morena: 50 customers impacted, estimate restoration time Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.