SAN DIEGO — A sweeping power outage Wednesday morning affected residents from the College Area to La Mesa and El Cajon, utility officials confirmed.

As of 9:30 a.m., the San Diego Gas & Electric outage map listed seven of its circuits down since 8:37 a.m., affecting customers in the following communities:

Lake Murray

Mission Gorge

Sycamore Canyon

La Mesa

Fletcher Hills

El Cajon

Grantville

Allied Gardens

Del Cerro

Rolando

San Diego State University

Kensington

Talmadge

The sweeping issue had as many as 14,000 customers without power at home, according to the utility.

“SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause,” the company said online.

The utility’s power outage map will have updates as they become available.

“SDSU is aware of an unplanned power outage impacting parts of campus,” San Diego State University officials said in an email alert. “Restoration efforts in progress.”

Students just returned to campus for their first week of classes this week.

Check back for updates on this developing story.