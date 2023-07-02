SAN DIEGO — It’s final days for the 2023 San Diego County Fair and thousands are expected to head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds before it packs up for the year.

The fair kicked-off on June 7 and runs through the Fourth of July. Since it opened last month, organizers say they’ve welcomed over 830,000 people to the fair, with 60,000 having attended the event during the last few days.

Crowds are expected to be packed in the final days of the event, however, Fairgrounds COO Katie Mueller said they’re not yet sold-out.

“There’s just tons and tons of family for the whole family, diverse entertainment for everybody,” Mueller continued.

Moving into the final two days of the fair, officials encourage planning ahead, either by purchasing tickets or parking online in advance. On-site parking remains extremely limited, according to fair organizers, as people have been spending more time at this year’s event compared to last.

Those who plan on going to the County Fair over during the Independence Day holiday are strongly encouraged to to take the Fair Tripper, which includes day-of admission and a free shuttle from Solana Beach Station.

Parking will also be available at the fair’s off-site lots — the nearby Horsepark and Torrey Pines High School — with both locations providing free shuttle service to and from the event.

Here are the remaining hours for the 2023 San Diego County Fair:

Monday, July 3: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.