Thousands swarm music festivals in San Diego this weekend as COVID-19 cases rise

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people packed into San Diego County this weekend for multiple live music festivals, even with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Two festivals brought masked and maskless concertgoers to enjoy live music and performances — Day Moves Extra Large at Waterfront Park and BeerX Festival in Mission Beach.

“It’s just really cool to be able to be back as much as we can and like hang out, and be back to like normal life a little bit,” attendee Randy Silver said.

Many guests said they felt safe because they are fully vaccinated and are taking their own precautions to keep themselves safe.

“I have a mask on so once I’m inside the crowd, I put my mask on just to be extra safe,” Silver said.

Visitor Precelle Ritualo said she doesn’t think it’s a good idea since cases are going up.

“I think it’s much safer that everybody still wears their mask,” Ritualo said.

Some worry about the new delta and lambda variants of COVID-19.

“I am a little bit nervous, yeah,” attendee Lucas Olson said. “I hear of a lot of people still getting COVID being fully vaxxed, so I am a little bit nervous.”

Others said they were confident the vaccine would protect them and wouldn’t let their worries stop them from having a good time.

“Definitely a little worrying, but I think at some point life has to go back to normal a little bit,” Silver said.

FOX 5 reached out to the organizers of the Day Moves Extra Large about the safety concerns and are waiting to hear back.