Thousands offered for tips on teen’s unsolved murder

Damien Feliz was shot and killed in 2019, and authorities are still trying to solve his murder case. (Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the Chollas Creek neighborhood nearly two years ago.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on August 28, 2019, responding officers found Damien Feliz suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley on Ogden Street near Shiloh Street, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took Feliz to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspected gunman run to an older-model four-door vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can also submit tips online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

