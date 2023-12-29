SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of thousands of seeds, bark, flowers and other plant material are being used to design the San Diego Zoo’s float for the 2024 Rose Parade.

According to wildlife ambassador Marco Wendt, the inspiration behind this year’s float revolves around the San Diego Zoo’s 107-year history of wildlife conservation.

The theme is “It Began with a Roar.” The zoo’s historical icon, Rex the lion, will stand tall on a ridge overlooking the rest of the 55-foot float.

The float features iconic wildlife from the zoo that Wendt said has inspired generations to care for and protect animals. In fact, every inch of the float will be covered in natural materials.

Even bird of paradise leaves and bamboo grown at the San Diego Zoo are being used, Wendt told FOX 5. The wildlife ambassador went on to described what he considers one of the most unique materials used on the float.

“I personally like the palm fiber used to make Karen the orangutan’s fur,” he said.

Around 100 volunteers have been working daily to decorate the San Diego Zoo’s float, Wendt explained. They work in shifts, arriving early in the morning and staying late into the evening.

The natural materials began being placed on the float on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The wildlife ambassador said they will work all the way until Sunday, Dec. 31 to add the final touches.

The 2024 Rose Parade can be watched on television as well as streamed. More details on how to watch can be found here.

Looking back, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance had a float in the Rose Parade in 1996 in celebration of the Zoo’s 80th anniversary; in 2022, celebrating San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s global conservation efforts; and in 2023, celebrating the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s 50th anniversary which won the “Animation Award.”