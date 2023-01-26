SAN DIEGO — Nearly 8,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county, as high winds cross the region.

The most widespread outage in the region is Blossom Valley and El Monte, with nearly 4,000 customers without power.

About another thousand households without lights, according to the energy company, are in neighborhoods around Balboa Park, including University Heights, North Park and Golden Hill.

While SDGE is still looking into the cause of the outages in that region, the City of San Diego has closed off road access to the park due to the winds knocking down several trees.

For a full list of impacted areas and estimations on when power will return, visit SDGE’s outage map.

SDGE says that the high number of unplanned outages is not out of the ordinary when the Santa Anas come through the region. They encourage all customers to secure outdoor items, such as patio furniture and garbage bins, that may get picked up by the wind and collide with a power line.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.