SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diegans lost power Tuesday ahead of an incoming storm expected to last until early next week.

The impacted areas include Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric’s Outage Map. Over 6,000 outages were reported around 4 p.m., but have since decreased to under 100.

The estimated restoration time is planned for 6:20 p.m., SDG&E stated.

The utility company explained the cause of the outages is being investigated.

Commuters are also feeling the effects of the power outage as service into and out of 12th & Imperial Transit Center is operating at reduced speeds, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System tweeted at 5:01 p.m. All service is currently running, but travelers should expect delays.

The Transit Store and MTS Telephone Information and Trip Planning offices are also closed for the day due to the outage in downtown San Diego, the public transit service provider added.

