SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Tuesday as a powerful storm moves through the region.

According to the utility company’s outage map, over 8,000 customers were affected in various communities around San Diego County.

As of 1:30 p.m., power had been restored for the majority of the outages.

The most significant outage was reported in the Encinitas area where 4,013 customers were without power. The majority of customers in this area had power back around 12:45 p.m.

In El Cajon, another large outage left over 1,500 customers without power at one point.

The majority of the outages began sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m., according to the outage map. The outage count was upwards of 8,000 around 12 p.m.

Several communities ranging from San Ysidro in the South Bay, to Santee in East County and Valley Center in North County are experiencing various degrees of power outages.

SDG&E is investigating what caused the outages and it is estimated that the majority of the power outages will be restored sometime between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

You can find more detailed information on an outage in your area on the utility company’s website.