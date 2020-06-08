Thousands of sailors aboard USS Nimitz depart San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left San Diego Monday morning for a security mission in the Pacific Theater.

More than 6,000 sailors aboard the Nimitz and other units in its carrier group “will provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity,” the U.S. Navy told FOX 5.

More specific details about missions are not typically released for security reasons.

All sailors completed a 14-day quarantine ashore and were tested for COVID-19 prior to the mission, officials said.

“Learning to operate in this COVID environment has not been easy, but the Nimitz crew has demonstrated their adaptability and resiliency in overcoming the challenges and have remained focused on maintaining readiness,” said Capt. Max Clark, the commanding officer. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team in being ready to deploy on time and mission ready to answer any call.”

Deployed on the carrier are the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron 22, the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron 94, the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron 137, the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Strike Fighter Squadron 323, the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron 139, the “Sun Kings” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 116, the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 and the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73.

The Nimitz Strike Group was last deployed in 2017.