Thousands of sailors aboard USS Vinson set for return to San Diego

Sailors stand in ranks before manning the rails of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Vinson departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA). During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The supercarrier USS Carl Vinson will once again call San Diego home when it arrives at Naval Air Station North Island Wednesday following 17 months of retrofitting in Washington state.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was docked at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard while undergoing the complete system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters. Additional efforts while in Washington included upgrades to crew living spaces and maintenance on the ship’s hull, rudders and shafts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, access to NAS North Island to observe the Vinson’s arrival Wednesday afternoon was limited.

According to USNI News, the crew has been screened for the virus, and other precautions are in place to lower the chance of sickness spreading on board.

“Those measures included: restriction of movement for all personnel for 14 days prior to embarking the ship, mandatory face coverings, continued cleaning and disinfecting throughout common areas, routine COVID-19 testing, and social distancing,” according to a Navy statement to USNI.

The USS Carl Vinson can carry more than 5,000 crew members and 65 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft; and has the speed, agility, and maneuverability to travel more than 5,000 nautical miles in less than seven days.

It was launched in 1980 and in 2009 became the flagship of Carrier Strike Group One, based out of San Diego. Over the years, it has called NAS North Island its homeport several times.

The supercarrier is also noted for having transported Osama bin Laden’s body to be buried at sea in 2011.