Thousands of North County residents lose power in unplanned outage

File – A San Diego Gas & Electric vehicle. The utility covers a roughly 4,100 square-mile area throughout San Diego County and north to San Clemente.

SAN DIEGO — More than 3,000 San Diego County residents lost power due to an unplanned outage late Friday morning, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The utility’s outage map showed an estimated 3,220 customers were without power starting around 10:30 a.m. By about noon, the outage appeared to be resolved.

Affected communities included Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Cardiff and the Lake Hodges area.

Around 11:30 a.m., SDG&E said it was still “assessing the outage to determine the cause.”

During an outage, SDG&E shares the following safety tips:

Use a flashlight rather than candles for light

Turn off major appliances like your dishwasher or air conditioning that were running when the power went out to prevent them from starting unexpectedly when power is restored

Unplug or turn off TVs, stereos or game systems

Leave one light switched on so you know when power is restored