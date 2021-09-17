Thousands of North County residents lose power in unplanned outage

SAN DIEGO — More than 3,000 San Diego County residents lost power due to an unplanned outage late Friday morning, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
The utility’s outage map showed an estimated 3,220 customers were without power starting around 10:30 a.m. By about noon, the outage appeared to be resolved.
Affected communities included Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Cardiff and the Lake Hodges area.
Around 11:30 a.m., SDG&E said it was still “assessing the outage to determine the cause.”
During an outage, SDG&E shares the following safety tips:
- Use a flashlight rather than candles for light
- Turn off major appliances like your dishwasher or air conditioning that were running when the power went out to prevent them from starting unexpectedly when power is restored
- Unplug or turn off TVs, stereos or game systems
- Leave one light switched on so you know when power is restored