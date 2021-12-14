Thousands in coastal communities impacted by power outage

SAN DIEGO – Nearly 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers have lost power in the county Tuesday morning.
The following are areas impacted by the power outage, according to the SDG&E map:
NORTH COUNTY
- NW Rancho Santa Fe/ San Elijo Lagoon
- Rainbow/ Rice Canyon/ Pala Mesa Village
- NE Escondido/ Dixon Lake/ Daley Ranch/ E Escondido/ Lake Wohlford/ Bear Valley/ Skyline Ranch
- Carlsbad/ La Costa
SAN DIEGO
- Ocean Beach/ Sunset Cliffs/ Point Loma/ Midway/ Lindbergh Field
- Clairemont/ Bay Park/ Morena
The utility says power is expected to be restored between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Crews are assessing what caused the outage.