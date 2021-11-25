Thousands hit with power outages Thanksgiving morning

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of homes are without power on Thanksgiving morning in San Diego County, and a high wind warning is in effect during dangerous fire weather.

Santa Ana winds prompted the high wind warning, which is in effect until noon for San Diego County’s mountains, foothills and inland valleys.

More than 4,700 customers throughout the county were without power as of 7:55 a.m., with outages affecting Alpine, Boulevard, Campo Reservation, Cuyapaipe Reservation, Descanso, Jamul, La Jolla Reservation, Pala, Pauma Reservation, Pauma Valley, Potrero and Viejas Reservation.

SDG&E warned earlier this week of outages that could affect up to 43,000 customers with Santa Ana winds in the forecast. Almost 1,000 customers were already without power late Wednesday night “due to unsafe conditions in the area,” the SDG&E outage map said.

High Wind Advisory, I-8, from Alpine to Imperial Co line, high profile vehicles not recommended.#ImperialValley — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 25, 2021

The same reason was listed for most of the outages noted on the map Thanksgiving morning. Two outages affecting a few dozen customers were caused by crashes and a third was under investigation.

The company’s outage map is available here.

Areas of critical fire weather concerns continue today. Here are the latest wind gusts for the past 24 hours: https://t.co/03nx1MfO3f. Some areas have gusted over 70 MPH! #CAwx #FireWx https://t.co/g5kaVuXMNx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 25, 2021