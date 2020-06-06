Thousands gather in San Diego to protest racism, police brutality

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police were observing protesters at three locations around the county Saturday, while Supervisor Nathan Fletcher called for the removal of all National Guard troops from the county.

At 10:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department tweeted, “Protests are occurring and we are at each one ensuring a safe environment.”

The police department said about 3,000 people were at the County Administration Center, about 100 people were at a protest on Texas Street and Adams Avenue, and a Del Mar Heights event had a crowd of about 300.

The protest moving through downtown is estimated to be over 3,000 people. The crowd stretches over at least 5 blocks. #SanDiegoprotest #SanDiego @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/0xpkh5AyX1 — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) June 6, 2020

“Our roadways will be busy all day so everyone, please be extra careful,” the police department said.

Meanwhile, Fletcher called for the removal of the National Guard from San Diego.

Fletcher tweeted, “We need to focus on efforts around authentic dialogue, uplifting the voices of the peaceful protestors and driving substantive change to address the problem of systemic racism. These protests are peaceful and the presence of the National Guard only escalates the situation.

“While there are times, particularly those around responding to natural disasters or humanitarian need, when the National Guard might be appropriate, this is not one of them,” he continued.

Outside the County Administration Building, protesters gathered Saturday for a demonstration against racism and police brutality as National Guard troops and San Diego police stood near the building.

At 10 a.m., protesters observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a white officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

The four officers who handled the arrest were all fired and later charged with crimes. Derek Chauvin, the officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Critics have spotlighted Floyd’s death as an illustration of wider law enforcement abuses.

More demonstrations are expected in Chula Vista, Vista and Santee over the weekend.

On Saturday, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted, “All of Friday’s demonstrations in sheriff’s department jurisdictions were peaceful. We will always support the public’s right to free speech and assembly. We encourage the peaceful gathering of people. We respect your right to be heard. Thank you.”

On Friday, groups of demonstrators hit San Diego streets for an eighth straight day, marching, chanting and holding protest signs aloft to honor the memory of Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation’s policing.

Rallies began in Carlsbad and Escondido in the mid-afternoon, with gatherings later in the day in Oceanside, San Diego and other communities.

The group is still North on 6th Ave at Balboa Park. Traffic in Hillcrest will be impacted shortly. Motorists, please be patient and expect delays. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 6, 2020

A white truck just drove up to protesters to drive through them. The crowd refused to be instigated, encouraging each other to just keep walking. The truck eventually got through the crowd honking the whole time. Looks like nobody was hurt. #SanDiegoprotest @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/IpXcBdmaUr — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) June 6, 2020

The large group of 3000+ peaceful protestors have begun to march onto Ash St. They will be going North on 6th towards Hillcrest. We will be temporarily closing numerous streets to allow the march to continue. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 6, 2020

