Downtown La Jolla and The Cove along Coast Boulevard from an aerial view.

SAN DIEGO — The California State Parks Department is set to consider a proposal next week that could transform a stretch of La Jolla into a federally-recognized historic district.

The draft proposal would establish the La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District, preserving and honoring about eight acres of parkland, trails, hotels and business centers along the coast for their role in molding the character of the community.

“The contiguous coastal parkway shaped the development of the picturesque suburb of La Jolla,” the California State Parks department said in a release. “The proposal said (this area) led to the construction of small cottages, bungalows and hotels; and was the center of entertainment and leisure activities.”

The central roadway of the proposed district is Coast Boulevard. The boundaries for the district would run from the intersection of Coast Walk and Torrey Pines Road in the north to the end of Coast Boulevard in the south.

“The entire length of this scenic parkway became the focal point for suburban development of La Jolla between 1887 and 1940, transforming La Jolla from a bohemian enclave into an international tourist destination,” the proposal said of the main artery for the historic district.

With Coast Boulevard as a throughway, early developers and citizens worked to create ways to allow visitors to “contemplate nature, engage with marine life, and enjoy leisure activities,” by building infrastructure that allowed for people to explore previously hard-to-reach scenery.

This included the establishment of popular destinations like The Cove beach, the Cave Store, the Children’s Pool, Ellen Browning Scripps Park, Shell Beach, Casa de Mañana Hotel (now a retirement community), and the Whale Point Stairs — all of which are inside the proposed district boundaries.

Sketch of map for the northern portion of the proposed La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District. (Screenshot from U.S. Department of the Interior draft proposal)

Sketch of map for the southern portion of the proposed La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District. (Screenshot from U.S. Department of the Interior draft proposal)

“The La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District with its seaside vista drive, belvedere-outlooks, parkways, renown beaches, marine life, sea birds, and vistas, is one of the most popular destinations in the region,” the proposal said of its history and significance today. “(It) remains a place where people find emotional and physical rejuvenation.”

The proposal for the La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District is one of 13 nominations that will be considered for historic designation by the California State Parks Department next week. A full list of pending nominations that will be discussed during the meeting can be found here.

The meeting to discuss the proposed designations is set to take place Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. Members of the public can join for comment either in person at the Sacramento office or virtually.