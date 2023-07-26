SAN DIEGO — Can you guess which San Diego metro area has the most affordable housing market?

If you don’t want to spend over half of your yearly income towards homeownership, then San Diego may not be the place for you — hypothetically speaking.

Based on the average projected income of a household, median asking price, estimated mortgage cost and taxes, there’s only one San Diego metro area where homebuyers will be forking out less than 50% of their income for a place to call their own.

That’s according to a report by real estate listing platform RealtyHop, which examined home affordability for the average American family in the 100 largest U.S. cities and their surrounding metros.

Based on this report’s key findings, Carlsbad is the least affordable housing market in the regional metro area. RealtyHop says households in Carlsbad spend 69.03% of their income on mortgage and property tax payments.

Next in line as least affordable comes Escondido, where homeowners spend 65.64% of their income on housing costs annually, this report shows.

Then comes San Diego as the third least affordable city in the region, with homeowners spending 57.31% of their income and Oceanside in fourth place with residents dishing out 55.78% of their yearly earnings, according to RealtyHop.

The most affordable San Diego metro is Chula Vista, where homeowners spend 48.26% of their earned money for the year. This South Bay community also has the lowest median purchase price for a home at $725,000, the report shows.

Here’s a full breakdown of the data analyzed by RealtyHop:

City State Projected Median Household Income Median Asking Price Estimated Mortgage + Taxes Share of Income for Homeownership Carlsbad CA $130,777 $1,455,000 $7,522.96 69.03% Escondido CA $75,804 $795,000 $4,146.54 65.64% San Diego CA $94,312 $874,000 $4,503.91 57.31% Oceanside CA $86,055 $775,000 $4,000.42 55.78% Chula Vista CA $96,205 $725,000 $3,868.85 48.26%

All things considered, homeowners across the San Diego Metro are spending a significant portion of their income on housing costs.