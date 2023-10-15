SAN DIEGO — Travelers looking to find the most for their money may want to consider a particular Pacific Beach hotel.

According to a new study by CashNetUSA, one San Diego-area stay is among the best budget stays in the country.

Researches with the online lending company analyzed publicly available reviews on TripAdvisor to identify the budget hotels with the most five-star reviews around the U.S.

When determining which hotels to consider, CashNetUSA identified the cost of a one-night, two-person stay on TripAdvisor for hotels in major U.S. cities while using the same date of booking as a price reference point for each hotel.

Those found in the bottom 10% for price and had at least 50 reviews were then compared to see which had the most five-star reviews.

Based on the results of this study, the Surestay Hotel by Best Western San Diego / Pacific Beach is one of the highest-rated budget hotels with 67.08% of visitors rating their stay five stars.

The only other Southern California hotel that made the list was The Biltmore in Los Angeles with 43.39% of guests rating their stay at five stars.

The stay with the highest percentage of five-star ratings, according to this study, was Hotel Hive in Washington, D.C. at 90%.

The full list of the highest-rated budget hotels in the U.S. can be found here.

Whether you’re an out-of-towner or a local looking for a coastal staycation, Surestay Hotel in Pacific Beach may be your best bet.