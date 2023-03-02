Lake Cuyamaca Recreation and Park District, located in Julian, is pictured. (Photo released by Campspot)

JULIEN, Calif. — A campground in San Diego County has been recognized as one of the best in the nation.

Campspot, a booking site for private campgrounds, announced its second annual Campspot Awards for 2023 on Tuesday, honoring the best-of-the-best across the U.S.

As it turns out, there’s an award-winning campground nestled in the San Diego mountains that is ready to charm outdoors enthusiasts.

Grab your sleeping bags and lanterns — it’s time to head to Julian.

Lake Cuyamaca Recreation and Park District was awarded fourth place in the “Best for Tent Campers” category.

Campspot noted, “Lake Cuyamaca is the jewel of the San Diego mountains, the ideal mixture of adventure and relaxation. Whether you visit for a day, a weekend, or a two week vacation, it’s a place so beautiful you won’t want to leave!”

Located at 15027 CA-79, this East County camper’s haven offers waterfront fun, including a boat launch, canoeing, kayaking and fishing.

According to the campground’s website, it’s an “angler’s paradise” and is the only year-round trout fishery in all of San Diego County due to the area’s colder climate. Campers can bring their own boats or rent one for the day from the lake’s dock service.

The park can host special on-site events and has two venues. It also has a convenient restaurant for those who don’t feel like cooking over their campfires.

Check out the slideshow below for a look at Lake Cuyamaca and all it has to offer.

With rates starting at $20 per night for a tent site or $125 per night for cabins that can sleep three people, it makes for an affordable getaway. Want to get in on all the fun? Reservations for tent camping can be made here.

While deciding its winners, Campspot said it combed through more than 70,000 data points, including bookings, reviews and category-specific factors to identify nominees. They then asked the camping community to weigh in and invited the public to vote on their favorite campgrounds in America.