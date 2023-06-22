SAN DIEGO — Why wake up to the same view every morning when you can keep things interesting? That question may have swept the mind of the architect who imagined what’s become known as San Diego’s famous rotating house.

Views from the Coronado Bridge, downtown San Diego, the Pacific Ocean north to La Jolla, Mission Trails Park and even the Laguna Mountains — that’s what can be seen from inside this home that twirls atop of Mt. Helix in La Mesa.

This luxurious cylinder home rotates in either direction and can make a full spin at varying speeds that range from a few hours to less than an hour, the realtor of the home, Melvina Selfani, explained.

Everything is connected to standard utilities like any other home, which means the view can be enjoyed from any room in the house without having to sacrifice convenience.

Even the Space Needle in Seattle and other famous rotating bars aren’t considered as fully functional as this home, according to its creator.

The architect, engineer, contractor and main grunt behind this unique piece of real estate — Al Johnstone — says this cylinder house is an example of the future of architecture. On his webpage explaining the home, Johnstone described his build as “kinetic architecture.”

Other unique characteristics of this rotating home include its computerized lighting system, which Johnstone explained can be operated from cell phones from anywhere in the world.

Another attribute, the roof of the home can be flooded in the case of fire or a Santa Ana conditions for extra insulation and then recycled into the gray water system to water the yard, the creator noted.

An aerial view of San Diego’s rotating house. (Photo: Melvina Selfani)

A side view of San Diego’s rotating house. (Photo: Melvina Selfani)

A view of the golf area at San Diego’s rotating house. (Photo: Melvina Selfani

A view of San Diego’s rotating house at night. (Photo: Melvina Selfani)

The house sits on 0.58 acres that’s about 1,250 feet in elevation on the north side of Mt. Helix. The lot is terraced and planted with 11 mature fruit trees that include lemon, apricot, plum, tangerine and avocado to name a few.

Selfani called San Diego’s only rotating home a “unique architectural masterpiece” and says “there is truly nothing else like it.”

Enjoying this panoramic sunrise to sunset view of San Diego comes with a price tag. The four bedroom, four bathroom rotating home is currently listed for $5,300,000.

For those interested in touring or purchasing this spectacle, the realtors information can be found below.

“With only one fully rotating home that meets 21st Century building codes currently in existence, its uniqueness and technology are unprecedented,” Johnstone stated.