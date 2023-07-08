SAN DIEGO — A new mural at San Diego County’s Waterfront Park is displaying a variation of colors while also representing a new commitment to the region’s workforce.

The County Communications Office says the work of art is meant to characterize their allegiance to neurodiversity and inclusivity among San Diego workers.

What is neurodiversity? It’s a a proposed framework that recognizes the variation in neurocognitive functioning within the human population and emphasizes the opportunities that come from embracing differences, the county explained.

As for inclusivity, this practice is intended to provide equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized.

The county says its Human Resources Department has been working with local partners to increase recruitment and outreach in the neurodivergent community. This new new mural in downtown uses “artistic expression to raise awareness” to these efforts.

The county connected with Revision, a group of artists who identify as being neurodiverse, to collaborate on this project.

“The County of San Diego reached to Revision to commemorate their new initiative where they’re providing more inclusive work opportunities for the neurodiverse population,” said Revision founder and director, Joy Boe.

“I think what makes this project so cool is the fact that it’s a collaborative piece, so all of the artists have come together with their own personal examples of imagery to represent inclusion,” Boe continued.

The mural was created in collaboration with county employees and their families, which included its design as well as the actual painting of the piece. A video of its progress can be seen here.

The mural can be seen in-person downtown at Waterfront Park.