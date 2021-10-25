‘This isn’t over for us:’ Maya Millete family continues search for missing mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Maya Millete’s family is thanking their supporters as they continue their search for the missing mom of three as her husband is in jail on suspicion of murder.

Maya Millete’s sister and brother-in-law joined FOX 5 Monday morning to talk about ongoing efforts to find Maya’s body as more volunteer searchers are needed.

“This isn’t over for us,” Richard Drouillet said. “We’re searching the desert areas. We’re starting east from the Chula Vista area, about 2 1/2 hours out.”

Searches near the Anza-Borrego Desert continued this weekend. The Drouillets say they’re targeting areas Maya and Larry visited in the past based on a timeline provided by the district attorney’s office last week.

Dozens of friends, family and community members gathered Friday night to pay tribute to Maya, the first time the group came together after Larry was arrested. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and one count of illegal possession of an assault weapon.

“The lord has given us angels to help us go through these trials,” Maricris Drouillet said of the family’s supporters. “The community is telling us we’re not alone in this.”