SAN DIEGO — America’s Finest City is home to many four-legged friends, but one particular breed of dog has continually found itself entered into search bars throughout San Diego.

A new study conducted by pet financial assistance site MyPetChild has revealed the most searched dog breeds in the most populated cities in the nation.

When determining which pooches were most popular, MyPetChild analyzed a list of 284 dog breeds that are recognized by The American Kennel Club. Each breed was then entered into Google Keyword Planner to find the number of monthly searches for each breed in 328 major US cities.

The results are in and these breeds are the top three searched in San Diego, according to this study:

#3 — French Bulldog

#2 — Australian Shepherd

#1 — Cane Corso

The Cane Corso is the not only the most searched breed in San Diego, but MyPetChild analysis shows this breed is the most popular dog breed in 67 out of 75 major cities in California. Some other Golden State cities that searched this breed the most included El Cajon, Fairfield and Rialto.

Two black Cane Corso puppies are pictured. (Adobe Stock Photo)

In fact, the Cane Corso is the most searched dog breed in big cities collectively, according to this study.

“Overall, across 328 major US cities, the most searched for dog breed was found to be the Cane Corso, which came out top in 297 of the cities, the equivalent of 91% of cities overall,” a spokesperson for MyPetChild commented.

What is it about the Cane Corso that makes them so search-worthy? According to MyPetChild, it’s an Italian breed of mastiff, whose lineage dates back to ancient Roman times. The name Cane Corso translates from Latin to mean “bodyguard dog,” which aligns with their muscular frame and their protective nature.