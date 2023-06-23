An interior of a jail is seen.

SAN DIEGO — A new report has revealed that almost half of all adults arrested in the San Diego region last year tested positive for a specific drug.

An analysis conducted by the San Diego Association of Governments found that 77% of men and 75% of women surveyed tested positive for at least one illicit substance in 2022.

Though this is a a drop from the 22-year high in 2021 for males, it’s a sharp increase from the second-lowest rate in 2021 for females, SANDAG explained.

But what is the drug of choice by most? The answer: methamphetamines.

That’s according to SANDAG’s data, which found the positive rate of meth use in 2022 was 55% for women arrestees and 52% for men.

The Department of Justice has described meth as a highly addictive, man-made stimulant that is commonly abused due to its euphoric effects. More information on this drug can be found here.

Here are some other notable findings in the SANDAG report:

40% of those arrested reported that they have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

65% of arrestees have experienced homelessness.

29% of arrestees said they had committed a crime to support their drug use.

“An important characteristic of this report is looking at the underlying factors and needs these arrestees have that can help prevent rearrests,” said SANDAG Principal Criminal Justice Researcher Octavio Rodriguez. “Continuing efforts to gather information on mental health issues, housing status, and employment is crucial to further understand how these may impact one’s likelihood to struggle with substance use.”

The full report can be found here.

For this analysis, SANDAG says 208 arrested men were interviewed at the Vista and Central Jails and 97 arrested women were interviewed at Las Colinas.