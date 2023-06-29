SAN DIEGO — For those who have yet to pay their San Diego property taxes, time is running out to make those payments and avoid late fees.

San Diego County Treasure-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Thursday reminded property owners that the deadline for payment is Friday, June 30.

If you still have an unpaid balance, submitting an e-check online is the fastest way to ensure your payment is processed on time.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month,” said McAllister. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.” Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at at no additional cost if payment is made using the free e-Check option.

In order to pay online, you’ll need one of the following: Assessor Parcel Number, Supplemental Bill Number, Escape Bill Number, Unsecured Bill Number and/or mailing address.

Online payments can be made here.

According to the Treasure-Tax Collector’s office, property taxes are due in two installments: the first delinquent date is in December and the second is in April. The bad news is, each late installment has already incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is also late.

So far, the Tax Collector’s office has received 98.82% of payments, totaling $8,027,539,428.99. On the contrary, taxes left to be collected total $95,678,963.83.

“There is still a small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, and we want to remind taxpayers that there’s still time to avoid additional penalties,” McAllister said.

Properties that have been in default for at least five years may be sold at a tax sale, according to California State law.