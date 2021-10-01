‘This is our legendary parade’: Carlsbad High School celebrates homecoming in epic fashion

CARLSBAD, Calif. — After a year of not having homecoming due to the pandemic, students were poised to make up for it Friday as they took their celebration to the streets in Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad High School homecoming parade is a decade’s-long tradition, and on Friday, all that could be seen was Lancer purple and cheerful young energy.

“It’s a great feeling, man,” one student said. “Just love seeing all the support out here, knowing they got our back.”

It’s been two years since the downtown streets were covered in the Lancers marching and getting pumped up for their homecoming game against Torrey Pines High School.

In the parade, being escorted by car, were Toby Harris and Grace Anderson, who were both named homecoming king and queen.

“It’s once in a lifetime, it’s amazing,” Harris said. “We’re both just honored. Congrats to Grace, she deserves it.”

Carlsbad High School wasn’t the only school to show up during the homecoming. Aviara Oaks Middle School made an appearance as well.

“It’s the first dance we’ve had in practically two years, so this is our legendary parade,” another student said. “So we have people from the middle schools, elementary schools, we have the homecoming court, we have everybody lined up all of the clubs from our campus all here to march and show our love for Carlsbad.”

In the past, the Lancers have been voted the most school spirited in the nation and have tried to outdo themselves ever since.