SAN DIEGO — Celebrations for Juneteenth kicked off throughout San Diego County ahead of Monday’s federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of all slaves in the United States.

On Saturday, the long-running Cooper Family Foundation held its annual Juneteenth festivities in Logan Heights, drawing out hundreds of San Diegans.

“When you look around, you see a great plethora of multiculturalism,” said a San Diego resident, “and then you see a great plethora of people from the community that are all here vending, thriving, sharing with the youth.”

Juneteenth dates back to 1865. It marks the day when the slaves in Galveston, Texas — the last last remaining — learned they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, signed two years earlier.

Since then, Juneteenth has been observed to honor the significance of that moment in history, as well as celebrate representation and affirm Black Americans’ place in the world.

“This is our July 4th, this is what we celebrate,” said Lana Cooper-Jones, a Cooper Family Foundation member.

The Cooper family has been at the forefront of Juneteenth celebrations in San Diego for generations — ever since they moved here from Oklahoma only to discover there was no local recognition of the holiday at the time.

They started the tradition in their front yard, before moving it into the parking lot of the Cooper family business. It has since grown, taking up Memorial Park in Logan Heights.

“It’s about being proud, Cooper-Jones said. “My father was a proud black man and he always stressed us to be proud, to be Black, love our skin color, love our people respect our people.”

For other members of the Black community, Juneteenth takes on additional meaning.

“For me, Juneteenth means much much more than freedom, it means opportunity,” said Andrea McClew, a representative with the Miss Black Global Pageant organization.

Representation is a particularly important part of the organization’s work, she continued, shining a light on diversity in the beauty world.

McClew said that the pageants they host serve the purpose of showing “everyone around the world, that beauty standards don’t just run in certain races — it runs with all women of color, all beautiful women.”

It is those lessons, the Black community, continues to fight for. But remains hopefully, in the strides of change.

“My father would be shouting saying everybody is celebrating Juneteenth,” Cooper-Jones said. Finally, finally, it took how many years for it to become a legal, federal holiday. He would be so proud. He would, be shouting.”