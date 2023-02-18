A Chicken Souvlaki Plate from The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is pictured. (Photo released by The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill)

SAN DIEGO — The flavors of the Mediterranean are simmering at a brand new Greek restaurant here in San Diego.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning eatery with a fast-casual concept, recently opened its doors in the Kearny Mesa Shopping Center, located at 51 Othello Ave., Suite 104. This is the very first location to open in all of the Golden State.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was launched in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who have more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, a restaurant represented told FOX 5.

The San Diego location was piloted by franchise owner and local native Manish Sharma who says he’s looking forward to “serving fresh, healthy Mediterranean favorites” to the Southern California community.

“I have always had a passion for trying new foods, so opening an authentic Mediterranean restaurant in my hometown just made sense,” said Sharma. “Our family is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring smiles to people’s faces by serving the community delicious, bold flavors from recipes that have been passed down for generations.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s mission statement is “Live Your Life Deliciously.” With a menu featuring what it described as chef-inspired homegrown recipes and bold flavors, that should be easy for San Diegans to accomplish.

Moving on to the most important details — what’s on the menu?

Guests can expect to indulge in Mediterranean classics like the “Great Greek Gyro,” along with lamb, steak and chicken souvlaki plates.

A Greek Gyro is shown.(Photo released by The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill)

Let’s not forget about the dips. The restaurant will offer four signature house-made sauces: hummus, tzatziki, melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper).

You might want to save room for dessert. Baklava ice cream and rice pudding that’s prepared in-house is on the menu for those with a sweet tooth.

The San Diego restaurant serves lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with dine-in, pick-up and delivery options. Indoor and patio seating is available for up to 50 guests maximum.