A two vehicle crash near Mission Beach as left two people dead, officials said on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: SIDEO.TV)

SAN DIEGO — The death count in a head-on collision near Mission Beach on Saturday has risen to three people, with two victims being identified by authorities as a married couple.

A report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 70-year-old Mary Small and 62-year-old Andrew Small, both residents of San Diego, as two of the victims who died in connection to the crash.

At the time of the incident, Mary was the front seat passenger of a Ford SUV driven by her husband traveling southbound in the northbound lanes within the 2900 block of Mission Avenue in the Mission Beach area, police said.

According to authorities, Andrew was reportedly slumped over while traveling at a high rate of speed in the vehicle.

The driver of a Kia SUV traveling northbound reportedly saw the Ford SUV traveling towards them and slowed in an attempt to avoid the collision prior to the vehicles colliding head on.

Emergency responders arrived to the scene following a 9-1-1 call.

Andrew was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and Mary was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted, police records state. Mary’s health continued to decline until she was pronounced dead Monday.

A 59-year-old female passenger in the Kia was also killed in the crash. She has not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.