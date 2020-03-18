Third Marine at MCAS Miramar tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — A third Marine with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The first two Marines at MCAS Miramar who contracted the virus were diagnosed last week.

The latest Marine to be positively diagnosed was in self-quarantine at home on Wednesday, Lt. Shawn Doublet with MCAS Miramar told FOX 5.

Members of the Navy medical staff were in the process of reaching out to individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, Doublet said.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the Marine’s diagnosis were not immediately available.

