SAN DIEGO — Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is an annual Mexican tradition that takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

San Diego County plays host to an array of events in the area to celebrate the souls of deceased relatives.

OCT. 26 – NOV. 4

Día de los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro

San Diegans keep the memory of loved ones alive by decorating a community altar with ofrendas, flowers and non-flammable candles.

Oct. 26 – Nov. 2 : Lincoln Acres Branch Library

Oct. 31 – Nov. 4: San Ysidro Civic Center

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

City Heights Día de los Muertos

The event features community altars, face painting, mask making and raffle prizes at the Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2nd annual Día de los Muertos Celebration in Chula Vista

Children 12 and under can participate in an altar building contest that offers prizes ranging from $150 to $500 in cash prizes. The event at Memorial Bowl Stage goes from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Día de los Muertos in Imperial Beach

Honor loved ones in style at the SEA180 Coastal Tavern, located at 800 Seacoast Drive inside the Pier South Resort, which will feature spirit tastings, featured dishes, live entertainment and holiday craft. The event kicks off at 6 p.m.



Día de los Muertos concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Grammy award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos will perform with special guest Grupo Folclorico Chiquina Palafox at 6 p.m. Food, drinks and park activations will also be offered.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Día de los Muertos celebration in Old Town

Drawing over 5,000 visitors, this candlelight procession starts in front of the Immaculate Conception Church and travels down San Diego Avenue to El Campo Santo Cemetery. Alters will be set up throughout the route at museums, restaurants, shops and more. The event takes place at 6 p.m.