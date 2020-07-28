Thieves tear ATM out of wall, can’t make the getaway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Thieves tore a cash machine from its moorings outside a South Bay butcher shop early Tuesday and made a failed attempt to steal it, authorities reported.

The botched theft — on Main Street near Jacqua Street in Chula Vista — was reported about 4:45 a.m., according to police.

Patrol officers arrived to find the would-be thieves gone and the ATM on the ground next to a stolen pickup truck in front of Santa Fe Meats, Lt. John English said. It was unclear what prompted the crooks to flee empty- handed.

Police returned the vehicle to its owner later in the morning, the lieutenant said.

Investigators had no detailed description of the perpetrators.