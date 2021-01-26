Thieves smash display cases, steal $50K in jewelry

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A trio of thieves smashed into an El Cajon jewelry store early Tuesday morning and stole an estimated $50,000 in jewelry, police said.

The break-in at Diamond Creations, 751 Jamacha Road, was reported shortly after 12:45 a.m., according to El Cajon police.

Surveillance video showed three men using crowbars to smash the main window at the business, then several display cases. The store owner said the thieves got away with an estimated $50,000 in jewelry.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.