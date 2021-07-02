Thieves seen in video hauling off safe from popular restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying a trio of thieves who carried out a predawn burglary this week at a College-area deli-restaurant.

The masked men, each wearing a hooded sweatshirt, used a crowbar to force entry to DZ Akins in the 6900 block of Alvarado Road about 4:45 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

The burglars then stole a safe from the business, using a dolly to move it to a waiting silver or light-gray SUV with chrome spoke wheels, possibly a 2009 to 2012 model Ford Escape. After loading the lockbox into the vehicle, the bandits fled in it to the east.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

A photo from San Diego Crime Stoppers shows the silver SUV, believed to be a Ford Escape, that was used in a burglary at DZ Akins in San Diego on July 1. (San Diego Crime Stoppers)

A photo from San Diego Crime Stoppers shows a suspect in a burglary at DZ Akins in San Diego on July 1. (San Diego Crime Stoppers)

A photo from San Diego Crime Stoppers shows a suspect in a burglary at DZ Akins in San Diego on July 1. (San Diego Crime Stoppers)

A photo from San Diego Crime Stoppers shows a suspect in a burglary at DZ Akins in San Diego on July 1. (San Diego Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.