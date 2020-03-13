Thieves ram SUV into Verizon store in overnight break-in

An SUV sits inside a Verizon store after police say thieves rammed the vehicle through a window and stole merchandise. (Photo: San Diego News Video)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A thief backed a stolen SUV through the front of a Mission Valley Verizon store Friday morning, then grabbed merchandise before fleeing in another car driven by a second person, police said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Verizon Wireless store at 980 Camino Del La Reina, near Mission Center Road, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers arrived and found the Chevrolet SUV — which was reported stolen — completely inside the business with the front of the SUV facing out of the store, Martinez said.

No further details about both suspects or the getaway vehicle were immediately available.