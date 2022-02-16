Thieves make off with $15K from break-in at Kearny Mesa skate shop

Surveillance images captured Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Sin City Skates in Kearny Mesa shows two men who broke in to the skate shop and reportedly made off with about $15,000 in merchandise. No arrests have been made in the robbery. (Photos courtesy of Sin City Skates)

SAN DIEGO – Two thieves reportedly made off this week with about $15,000 worth of merchandise from a local skate shop and San Diego police now are looking for those responsible.

The break-in at Sin City Skates, a roller skating and roller derby shop in Kearny Mesa, took place about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Video obtained by FOX 5 from the shop’s owner Kelly Timm shows the men busting into a door with a crowbar and carrying trash cans, which they appeared to use to fill with merchandise.

According to Timm, they were in and out of the shop on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in about seven minutes, making off with skate gear and laptops.

“It’s a big blow to us and our community,” Timm said in an email. “Luckily, we do have an amazing community who are rallying behind us and really getting this info and pictures shared so hopefully, it is just a matter of time until someone recognizes them.”

Screenshots of surveillance footage show glimpses of the two suspects. One appears to be wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, light-colored sneakers with a black bandana over his face and an RVCA-branded hat. The other appears to be in a dark-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants with a blue bandana worn under his chin and a backward black and white baseball cap.

They also appeared to drive up to the shop in a white van, surveillance footage shows.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call SDPD at 619-531-2000. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 619-531-150 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org