Thieves in SUV smash into Escondido jewelry store, then loot it

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A pair of masked men used a vehicle to ram their way into an Escondido jewelry store early Wednesday and looted the business.

The vehicular smash-and-grab heist in the 300 block of West Mission Avenue took place shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

After breaking into the shop by crashing into it with a white Volkswagen SUV believed to have been stolen two days earlier in Oceanside, the thieves, one of them wielding an ax, broke into display cases, Lt. Bode Berreth said.

They then stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry and cash before fleeing.

No detailed descriptions of the pair were available.

“Both (burglars) wore masks to conceal their identities,” Berreth said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Mike Martinez at 760-839-4739, by contacting the department’s anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477 or online at police.escondido.org.

