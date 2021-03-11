Thieves caught on camera swiping jewels, cash from South Bay home

Still images pulled from surveillance video of three crooks breaking into a South Bay home and swiping jewels, cash, documents and other belongings. (Photo: San Diego Crime Stopper)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Surveillance video shows three crooks carrying a safe with jewels and other valuables out of a South Bay home last month, then one of the thieves smashing the camera.

Officials released video from the break-in Thursday in hopes it could lead to an arrest.

Three men forced their way into a residence in eastern Chula Vista by breaking the rear sliding glass door about 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 according to Chula Vista police. The trio then stole a safe containing personal documents, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The home’s security cameras captured surveillance video of the suspects exiting the front door and loading the stolen property into a vehicle that had backed into the driveway. As the exited the house, with a security alarm blaring, one thief cocks back a fist and smashes the camera, though the video file clearly survived.

They then fled in the vehicle, described only as a dark SUV or minivan. All three suspects were described as men with thin builds in their late teens or early 20s. They were all wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the identity of the three suspects is asked to call the CVPD property crimes unit at 619-691-5146 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

