Thieves break in to youth football and cheer facility, ruin equipment as season looms

SAN DIEGO — A local youth football and cheerleading program is raising money after people recently broke in and damaged their snack bar and equipment storage facility.

Aaron Majors, a football coach with the Skyline Youth Football and Cheer organization, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

“We were getting ready for the new season, we come in here and we find mattresses and several people have been living here,” football coach Aaron Majors said.

Majors, who is with the Skyline Youth Football and Cheer organization, said the place was torn up with cookwear missing and team equipment destroyed.

“Feces on the wall (we) had to clean up — it was a pretty ugly sight,” he said. “Some aluminum and copper were stripped and taken out. It was just a mess.”

The organization, which has been around for more than 30 years, had its entire 2020 season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a new season isn’t far off now, thanks to a ruling last week by a San Diego County judge who ruled high school and youth sports can resume if they follow the same pandemic protocols as collegiate and professional teams.

It’s an exciting time for many in the program, Majors said.

“Hearing that court ruling, we’re OK to go back and follow all the rules and still have football – it was a moment of celebration for all of us,” he said.

To help recoup some of their losses, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is raising money for Skyline Youth Football.

“There’s a bit of urgency,” said Dave Sniff, president of the foundation. “We want to help them out as quickly as we can so they can get back on the field and do what kids do.”

As for Majors, he’s trying to keep a positive attitude about the lost and damaged property.

“You know, I don’t blame them – they’re down on their luck,” he said. “It’s a horrible year for everyone in 2020. Things happen… it’s not what happens; it’s how you recover.”

Donations can be made online at classy.org/campaign/skyline-youth-football-and-cheer/c327234.