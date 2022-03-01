SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A thief pretending to have a concealed pistol stole a man’s car outside a Sorrento Valley gym Tuesday, authorities said.

The 52-year-old victim had just parked his vehicle at Planet Fitness in the 9400 block of Scranton Road when the carjacker approached and confronted him shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Threatening the victim by “simulating (that) he had a gun,” the thief got into the car and drove off, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect.

