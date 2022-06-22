SAN DIEGO — The father of the 18-year-old man swept away at sea in Mission Beach spoke to FOX 5 Wednesday as there is still no closure for the family.

The family of Woodlaine Zachee is grieving and pleading for the community’s help to bring their son home. Through a translator, the father of Zachee expressed the pain his family feels with his son gone.

“A strong pain for me and the mother of our son. The male child of us. They are twins. They are twins so we always. They are close to us. So he disappeared. It is a great pain for us,” father St.vil Zachee said.

St.vil was joined by Woodlaine’s twin brother, mother and the family attorney near Tower 16 at Mission Beach.

St.vil is asking for any witnesses to come forward who can help their family understand what happened that day.

“Please, if they can help me find the boy, anything they can, help me find, that is what we hope. Me and his mom, we are waiting that they haven’t found our boy. So we are asking help from them,” St.vil said.

Woodlaine was celebrating his graduation at the beach with friends last week when lifeguards say they spotted him and two other teens struggling in the water. The guards rescued the two other teens, but St.vil’s son never resurfaced.

“What the family is looking for is we’re asking the city to do a full and fair investigation as to how something like this could happen. Make sure all the people are spoken to and that the city investigates completely what happened and issues a report of that investigation to the family,” family attorney Evan Walker said.

The family is asking witnesses to come forward with any information that can help them as they continue to search for their son.

“I am asking as a great pain for us, it is a miracle that it be in the community…if he is found, it is a great miracle for us. That is why we presented ourselves to ask them for help, help that we find our child, that would be a great miracle,” St.vil said.

Tower 16, which also has a memorial in the sand of Woodlaine, was staffed by a lifeguard Wednesday.

Lifeguards also warned several swimmers of strong rip currents in the water.