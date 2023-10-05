SAN DIEGO — The most popular names for babies born in San Diego County last year have been revealed.

For boys, Mateo was the top name, and for girls, it was Olivia, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. Two-hundred thirty-four boys were named Mateo, while 211 girls were named Olivia.

In 2022, 139 boys were given the name Santiago — a name that first made the top 10 list in 2020 but fell off in 2021.

Last year, 129 girls were named Mila. It was the second year the name cracked the top 10 list — the first time was in 2018.

Both Sophia and Sofia have been on the leading list of girls names every year since 2010.

The top 10 names for males and females are below:

Boys

Mateo Liam Noah Sebastian Oliver Benjamin Luca Santiago Alexander Julian

Girls

Olivia Emma Isabella Mia Camila Sophia Luna Mila Sofia Charlotte

See the top baby names for each year dating back to 1996 on the county’s website.